Former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court KK Usha passed away

Kochi: The first Malayalee woman Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, K.K. Usha (81) passed away. KK was the second woman Chief Justice of the High Court after Sujatha Manohar. Usha coined the term in 2000-2001. In November 2000, K.K. Usha appointed Chief Justice of the High Court. Prior to that, she served as the Acting Chief Justice for some time. She was a Judge of the Kerala High Court from February 25, 1991, to July 3, 2001.

Usha Sukumaran started her career as a lawyer in 1961 and was appointed Government Pleader in the High Court in 1979. She was born on July 3, 1939, in Thrissur. Retired High Court. Judge K. Sukumaran is her husband. They are the first judge couple in the country too.