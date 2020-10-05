Google warns users to delete these 34 applications from the phone immediately!! Know more

Google has pulled off 34 apps from the Google Play Store for being infected with Joker malware. Joker is a notorious malware that has been infecting apps across the Play Store over the last few months. Google has been pulling these apps off the store the very moment they’ve gotten to know about them being affected. Joker is not a new malware, but it has been very up and about recently, much to many app developers’ dismay.

The main task of this type of malware is to simulate clicks and intercept SMS’ to subscribe to unwanted paid premium services without the users learning about it. Joker uses as little code as possible and hides it thoroughly to generate a very discreet footprint that is tricky to detect. Joker first infected 11 apps on the Play Store in July, followed by 6 more apps in the first half of September. Now, 17 more apps have been infected and have been pulled off the app store. Zscaler monitored the 17 apps and discovered that they were infected with Joker. These 17 apps are said to have a total of 120,000 downloads.

Here’s the list of 34 apps –

1. All Good PDF Scanner

2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

3. Unique Keyboard – Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

4. Tangram App Lock

5. Direct Messenger

6. Private SMS

7. One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator

8. Style Photo Collage

9. Meticulous Scanner

10. Desire Translate

11. Talent Photo Editor – Blur focus

12. Care Message

13. Part Message

14. Paper Doc Scanner

15. Blue Scanner

16. Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF

17. All Good PDF Scanner

18. com.imagecompress.android

19. com.relax.relaxation.android SMS

20. com.file.recover files

21. com.training.memorygame

22. Push Message- Texting & SMS

23. Fingertip GameBox

24. com.contact.withme.texts

25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)

26. com.LPlocker.lockapps

27. Safety AppLock

28. Emoji Wallpaper

29. com.hmvoice.friendsms

30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage

31. com.remindme.alram

32. Convenient Scanner 2

33. Separate Doc Scanner