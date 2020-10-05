IMD forecasts widespread rains in next 24 hours

The regional centre of Meteorological department has predicted widespread rains in the next 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore in West Bengal has predicted this. the agency informed that a a low pressure formed over Odisha as the reason for the rain.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted widespread rains and thunderstorms in all the South Bengal districts including Kolkata city in the next 24 hours. The situation is expected to improve from Tuesday.

East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia will receive moderate to heavy rain on Monday. Also According to the weather office, will trigger untimely rainfall.