Ink stamp causes skin allergy; Cong. leader shares pictures…

A senior Congress leader shared pictures of the ink smudging and that it caused what seemed to be an adverse allergic reaction on his skin. And questions were raised over the quality of ink used to stamp passengers landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

National Secretary of the Indian National Congress Madhu Goud Yaskhi in Twitter and tagged the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, saying, “Dear @HardeepSPuri, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now.”

Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now. pic.twitter.com/Gt1tZvGc8L — Madhu Goud Yaskhi (@MYaskhi) October 4, 2020

Hardeep Puri responded to the tweet saying, “Thank you for drawing my attention to this.” He added that he had spoken to the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport also replied to the message. The official page of the airport said, “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We’ve reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities. Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue.”