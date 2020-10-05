‘Is there any possibility my wedding will happen?’; Salman Khan asks astrologer…

Salman Khan has been a part of Bollywood for more than three decades. For years, Salman has been one of the highest paid actresses in India. But fans have been asking Salman Khan the same question over and over again for years. If nothing else, but about wedding.

Fans have heard of Salman’s love stories with many celebrities including Sangeetha Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. But like his peers Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, Salman was not old enough to get married and start a family. Despite being 53 years old, Salman has a lot of fans who want to see him get married.

For the first time in his life, Salman took the initiative and made marriage a public issue. The incident took place at the venue of Bigg Boss Season 14. The incident took place while introducing the contestants on the show. Astrologer Pandit Janardhan is one of the contestants.

Pandit Janardhan had predicted that Salman’s marriage would take place six years ago. It reminded me of Salman’s question, ‘Is there any possibility of my marriage happening in the future?’ The astrologer replied that of course not. “Wow, all possibilities for marriage are over,” Salman said. The conversation between Salman and Jotsyan entertained the audience well.