Low-budget airline in India announces international flight services

A low-budget airline company in India has announced international passenger flight services. SpiceJet has announced international passenger flight services from India. SpiceJet will operate flights to London.

SpiceJet claimed that it is the first Indian low-cost carrier to operate flights to London. The non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London will start from December 4. The Delhi-London flight and the Mumbai-London flight will operate under the air bubble agreement with the UK.

Airbus A330-900 Neo aircrafts will be used for these services. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

From Delhi, SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm on the same day, while from Mumbai, the flight will depart on every Monday at 12.45 pm and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm on the same day.

Flights from London to Delhi will depart on every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm which will arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am on the next day. Flights from London to Mumbai will depart on every Sunday at 7.30 pm which will arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am on the following day.