National Crime Record Bureau’s data shows the ‘ most safest city for women’ in India

The data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has revealed the ‘most safest city for women ‘ in India. As per the data of NCRB, Kolkata city is the most safest city for women. The 2019 data of NCRB shows this.

The data released by NCRB shows that only 14 cases of alleged sexual assault were recorded in Kolkata in 2019 and there was no cases of “attempt to commit rape”.

Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Patna in Bihar are the two cities that recorded a lesser number of sexual assault cases. There was only one such case at Coimbatore while only cases were recorded in Patna. But the number of cases of sexual harassment was 12 in Patna which is zero for both Kolkata and Coimbatore.

59 cases of rape have taken place at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2019. The national capital Delhi tops the list with 1,231 cases. Rajasthan’s Jaipur comes in the second position in terms of higher number of sexual assault cases with 517 s cases. Jaipur also recorded the highest number of cases of sexual harassment that is 15. Mumbai, recorded 394 cases of sexual assault and 3 incidents of sexual harassment.