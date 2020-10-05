“Perfect Click”; Woman turns pet cat into ‘Cloud God’…

A woman casually clicked a photograph of her cat which surprisingly turned into an optical illusion, with the image appearing to show the cat perching on top of a cloud. The photo, which has now gone viral with over one million likes, is simply of the cat sitting near a window and looking outside. The reflection of the clouds makes it seem as if the cat is perched on the cloud.

The picture was shared on Twitter by user Amanda Hyslop along with a caption that read, “Took a pic of the cat looking out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god.”

Took a pic of the cat lookin out the window and accidentally turned him into some sort of god. pic.twitter.com/xjN4W6peSJ — Amanda (@cloudcat28) October 1, 2020

Retweeted over two lakh times, the viral post has been flooded with netizens responding to the picture. While many were impressed by the illusion, other cat owners’ shared pictures of their cats. Here are a few pictures shared: