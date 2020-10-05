Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in new classy dress; worth Rs 2.5 lakh….

Priyanka stunned in the off-shoulder boat neck dress that had puffy sleeves and a cinched in ribbed waist. The Sky Is Pink actress teamed the knee-length dress with a pair of delicate earrings and minimal makeup which consisted of mascara-clad eyes and a light pink lip. To look more glamourous, Priyanka tied her hair in a back-combed bun.

Priyanka Chopra is a global fashion icon. Priyanka is known to have one of the most drool-worthy wardrobe. This classic dress is from the shelves of the high-end brand Bottega Veneta and it costs Rs 2,48,642 (USD 3,400).

Priyanka Chopra recently gave a teaser of her memoir, Unfinished on her social media. Priyanka’s upcoming projects include The White Tiger and Matrix 4.