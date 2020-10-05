DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away

Oct 5, 2020, 01:44 pm IST

Veteran leader of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav had passed away. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a former MLC of Samajwadi Party. He was aged 92. He died in his native village Kakor in Purwa.

Also Read: 10 buildings collapsed, several damaged in landslide 

Yadav was elected sarpanch of his village at the age of 21 in 1949, was the block chief for 15 years and a member of the Legislative Council for 20 consecutive years. He was a three-time member of the Legislative Council and also the block chief of Auraiya’s block, Bhagya Nagar twice.

Tags
Oct 5, 2020, 01:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button