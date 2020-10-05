Terror attack near Srinagar, 2 CRPF jawans killed

SRINAGAR: Unidentified terrorists attacked and opened fire on the 110 Battalion CRPF along with Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out road opening duty at Kandijhal Bridge in Pampore in Pulwama district. Two CRPF jawans succumbed to their injuries while three others are undergoing medical treatment at a Srinagar-based Army Hospital

Terrorists attacked security forces on National Highway near the Kandizaal area in Pampore in Pulwama district in which five soldiers were injured. The area was immediately cordoned off and a search operation was launched to nab the terrorists. Troops of 110 battalions of CRPF along with JKP carrying out ROP during which unknown terrorists fired upon the troops. In this incident total of 05 CRPF personnel sustained injuries and evacuated to District Hospital. The CRPF official said that terrorists carried out the attack on forces near the Kandizal bridge area of Pampore.