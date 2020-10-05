The ‘Handsome Chaiwala’ is back; he now owns a Cafe…

Remember the viral ‘Chaiwala’? The blue-eyed boy, in Islamabad, who had everyone’s heart racing with his looks. After taking the internet by storm with his striking features, making a music video and landing several modelling contracts, Arshad Khan is back in the spotlight with a chai cafe of his own in Islamabad.

He launched his chai café in Islamabad lately and named it, Café Chaiwala Roof Top. Speaking to Urdu News about his café, Arshad said, “Many people asked me to name my café as Arshad Khan and told me to change the current name. But I refused because ‘Chaiwala’ is my identity.”

Arshad Khan added that he is spending most of his time at the café but will also complete his other pending projects in the field of entertainment. He does regret the fact that he did not complete his education but is grateful for his achievements.