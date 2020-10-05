UAE resumes issuing entry and work permits

UAE has resumed issuing entry and work permits. Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced this.

As per the new announcement, workers holding valid UAE residence visas can continue to enter the country, irrespective of their nationality, including those who work in government and semi-government entities.

As per the new guidelines, PCR tests for workers before they enter the country, as well as quarantine if deemed necessary will be continued.

Those wishing to enter UAE are required to submit a request on the website ica.gov.ae.