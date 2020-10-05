Union government plans to divide west Bengal to form ‘ Gorkhaland’

The Union government plans to divide West Bengal state to form ‘Gorkhaland’. A tripartite meeting for this has been called by the Union Home Ministry. The meeting will be held on October 7.

The meeting will be chaired by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Home Secretary, Government of West Bengal; District Magistrate, Darjeeling; Principal Secretary, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha will attend the meeting.

Also Read: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away

A copy of the meeting notice was circulated in the social media group of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Bimal Gurung faction).

By this the union government is planning to forma new state named ‘Gorkhaland’. The new state will have Darjeeling as its capital, media reports say.

The ruling Trinamool Congress was dubbed this political development as a conspiracy by the BJP to divide Bengal. “Every time we approach an election the BJP government raises the Gorkhaland issue to create disturbance in the hills. This is yet another move,” said Gautam Deb, TMC leader and West Bengal Tourism Minister.

“The BJP does not want a division of the state. We want to find a permanent political solution,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.