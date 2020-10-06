Atal tunnel becomes an “accident-prone area” within 72 hours of inauguration

Atal tunnel was inaugurated by PM Modi on Oct 3, which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours. Several instances of rash and negligent driving, and “indecent behavior” by tourists have been noticed since the opening of the tunnel. Atal tunnel has become the new tourist hotspot in Himachal, has already seen three accidents in three days.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and district authorities are facing new concerns with hundreds of tourists and motorists over-speeding and racing in the new tunnel. “Three accidents were reported in a single day after the tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 3. Showing a complete disregard for traffic rules, tourists and motorists have been clicking selfies while riding,” Brigadier KP Purushothaman, BRO Chief Engineer, Atal Tunnel was quoting. No one is allowed to station their vehicle in the Atal tunnel. The police have taken steps to curb reckless driving and over-speeding in the Atal tunnel. The tunnel would remain closed for the public daily from 9-10 am and 4-5 pm. Incidents of throwing garbage by tourists in the area have also been witnessed, according to the village head.