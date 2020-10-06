AYUSH releases COVID-19 management protocol based on Ayurveda!!! Know more

Health Minister released a protocol for the clinical management of COVID-19, that lists dietary measures, yoga and Ayurvedic herbs and formulations such as Ashwagandha and AYUSH-64 for prevention of coronavirus infection and treatment of mild and asymptomatic cases. “This protocol dealing with preventive and prophylactic measures is a significant step not only in the management of COVID-19 but also in making traditional knowledge relevant to solving problems of the modern time,” health minister quoted.

“Unfortunately, Ayurveda did not receive much attention after independence until Prime Minister Narendra Modi took up this cause with the importance it deserves,” he said while stressing that Ayurveda had a significant impact in the foundations of modern medicine. The protocol document pointed out that the current understanding indicates a good immune system is vital for the prevention of coronavirus infection and to safeguard from disease progression. The protocol suggests the use of medicines such as Ashwagandha, Guduchi Ghana Vati, or Chyawanaprasha as prophylactic care for high-risk populations and primary contacts of patients.

It recommends consumption of Guduchi Ghana Vati, Guduchi, and Pippali or AYUSH 64 for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients for prevention of disease progression to symptomatic and severe forms and to improve recovery rate. Guduchi and Pippali, and AYUSH 64 tablets can be given to mild coronavirus infected patients, it said. The protocol also mentions the dose of these medicines that is to be taken. The guidelines stated that in addition to these medicines, general and dietary measures have to be followed. The ministry also recommended gargling with warm water added with a pinch of turmeric and salt, nasal installation/application of medicated oil (Anu taila or Shadbindu taila), plain oil or cow’s ghee once or twice a day, especially before going out and after coming back home, steam inhalation with Ajwain, Pudina or Eucalyptus oil once a day, moderate physical exercises and following Yoga protocol as general measures.

Dietary measures include use of warm water or boiled with herbs like ginger, coriander, basil or cumin seeds, etc., for drinking purpose, drinking golden milk (half teaspoon turmeric powder in 150 ml hot milk) once at night (avoid in case of indigestion) and taking Ayush Kadha or Kwath (hot infusion or decoction) once a day.