Check out some of the hilarious and embarrassing pictures of Bollywood celebs

Your phone gallery definitely have a lot of embarrassing pictures of your friends. Just imagine those awkward pictures flashing across social media. Well, even the thought of it might make you scream ‘NO’ but unfortunately, celebrities don’t have a choice. Celebs are constantly chased by the paparazzi everywhere. While most of the time they do oblige with happy pictures because after all, they are aware it’s going to go up on social media; many times they also tend to get clicked without their knowledge and end up looking awkwardly amusing.

Here are a bunch of photos of prominent Bollywood celebrities caught making awkward expressions while talking, laughing, walking or just being lost in their own thoughts.