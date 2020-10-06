‘China was able to take away our land because they know that Narendra Modi just cares about his image’: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has came down heavily against the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi launched attack against Prime Minister over the tension with China. He said that China was able to take away our land as they were aware that Narendra Modi only cares about his image.

“Do you know why China was able to take away a part of our land? It is because China knows that the person who is sitting at the top position, just cares about his image,” Rahul Gandhi said. .

“China had realised that Modi had weakened India, and had taken advantage of this to take control of 1,200 kms of our land,” Rahul claimed.

“Why else would China dare enter our territory? How could they kill 20 of our soldiers who were on our side of the LAC, if the Chinese did not enter India, as Modi claims?” he added.