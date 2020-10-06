Covid-19 Updates: 458 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The ministry has informed that 454 new cases of coronavirus along with 458 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Bharain in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 127expatriate workers, 324 contacts of active cases, and 3 were travel related.
The overall infection tally has reached at 73,116 . The death toll rised to 261 . The total number of recoveries in Bahrain mounted to 67,933.
10,540 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out on October 5.
There are currently 61 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 116 cases receiving treatment. 4,861 cases are stable out of a total of 4,922 active cases.
