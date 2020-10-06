DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning veteran actor tests positive for Covid-19

Oct 6, 2020, 04:00 pm IST

A veteran actor who has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award has tested positive for Covid-19. Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata. He is aged 85.

Soumitra Chatterjee took the Covid-19 test  on Monday. He was tested positive on Tuesday. The hospital informed that his health condition is stable.

Soumitra Chatterjee has debuted in the film industry in  1959  through Satyajit Ray’s film Apur Sansar which is a part of the acclaimed ‘Pather Panchali’ trilogy. Soumitra Chatterjee has acted in   14 films directed by  Satyajit Ray.  He had last seen in  ‘Sanjhbati’ released in 2019.

Soumitra Chatterjee has won awards and honours including Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award  in 2012. Chatterjee  has also won   three National Awards for his performances in the films ‘Antardhan’, ‘Dekha’ and ‘Padokkhep’. In 2018, he received the Legion of Honour by France, the country’s top civilian award.

 

