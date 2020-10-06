Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning veteran actor tests positive for Covid-19

A veteran actor who has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award has tested positive for Covid-19. Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for coronavirus. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata. He is aged 85.

Soumitra Chatterjee took the Covid-19 test on Monday. He was tested positive on Tuesday. The hospital informed that his health condition is stable.

Soumitra Chatterjee has debuted in the film industry in 1959 through Satyajit Ray’s film Apur Sansar which is a part of the acclaimed ‘Pather Panchali’ trilogy. Soumitra Chatterjee has acted in 14 films directed by Satyajit Ray. He had last seen in ‘Sanjhbati’ released in 2019.

Soumitra Chatterjee has won awards and honours including Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012. Chatterjee has also won three National Awards for his performances in the films ‘Antardhan’, ‘Dekha’ and ‘Padokkhep’. In 2018, he received the Legion of Honour by France, the country’s top civilian award.