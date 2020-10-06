“Eating noodles is really great fun”—National Noodle Day

People all over the world celebrate National Noodle Day with much interest to make the day very enjoyable and memorable. People of different areas of the world have their own history, culture, and tradition surrounding noodles. There are different techniques in different countries to make their own noodles. National noodle day is celebrated on 6th October every year with a view to making people more aware of its instant benefits.

The oldest historical mention of noodles appears in a dictionary from the third century A.D. in China. The earliest noodles, were shaped into little bits, formed from bread dough, and thrown into a wok of boiling water. Unlike other inventions, it’s rather difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where noodles came from given that they relied on the innovation of home cooks.

Eating noodles is the easiest way as many delicious carbs into your mouth at once, making them a national favorite. The term has become a catch-all for all things pasta, spaghetti, macaroni and dorm-friendly ramen, which means there’s a dish out there for everyone, no matter your sauce and topping preferences.

Regardless of where the noodle originated one of the most alluring things about noodles is how varied they are. In China, you have chefs that pull the thinnest of noodles called la mian; meanwhile in Italy, you have broad flat paste layered with bolognese and béchamel sauce, better known as lasagna.

Noodles have been with mankind in nearly every culture, making it one of the planets most widely eaten foods. National Noodle Day sits at the beginning of October which is National Pasta Month, filling this month with a variety of flavors and options to fill a hungry belly.