Etihad Airways offers free baggage allowance for Indian passengers

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways had announced new offers for passengers. The Abu Dhabi bases airline has announced new offers to passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to India, Pakistan, Amman, Beirut, Cairo or Dhaka. A free baggage allowance has been announced for the passengers.

Etihad Airways announced that the offer of up to 50kgs free baggage allowance for passengers is ending next week. The baggage allowance will be on air ticket and will exclude hand baggage only fares for passengers flying one-way in Economy or Business from Abu Dhabi to these select destinations.

Etihad Airways had earlier announced that the baggage allowance offer will be applicable on air tickets booked from September 27, 2020, to October 15, 2020, on the above destinations, and will be valid until November 30, 2020.