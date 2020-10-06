Famous Bollywood film-maker passes away

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s cousin brother Anil Devgan breathed his last on Monday night. He was 51 years old. Anil Devgan started out as an assistant to director Raj Kanwar in films such as “Jeet” (1996)”, “Jaan” (1996) and “Itihaas”. He also assisted Anees Bazmee in the 1998 rom-com hit “Pyar To Hona Hi Tha” (1998) and Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn in “Hindustan Ki Kasam” (1999). He made his directorial debut with the 2000 release “Raju Chacha”, starring Rishi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, and also called the shots on the 2005 film “Blackmail” that featured Ajay with Priyanka Chopra, Suniel Shetty, and Dia Mirza. His last directorial was “Haal-e-Dil in 2008. The film featured Amita Pathak and Nakuul Mehta in lead roles.

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet? pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the tragic news. “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet,” wrote Ajay Devgn tweeted sharing a picture of his beloved brother. Anil Devgan also worked as a creative director on Ajay’s 2012 release, “Son Of Sardaar”. Paying condolences, producer Boney Kapoor tweeted: “My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”