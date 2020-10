‘First and final warning for 2020’ ; Off-spinner Ashwin after sparing Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Aaron Finch was caught short of the crease when he backed up too far during Monday’s IPL game but Ashwin did not dislodge the bails and only gave a warning to the Australian. The off-spinner, though, put out the warning on his twitter page. Ashwin had courted controversy when he ran out Jos Buttler during last year’s IPL when the England batsman backed up too far at the non-striker’s end. Several fans and cricketers criticized him for not showing the sportsman’s spirit.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.?? #IPL2020 — Ashwin ?? (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

Ashwin and Ponting had a discussion on the issue after they arrived in the UAE. Ponting was seen smiling when Ashwin let Finch continue with a warning on Monday. Ponting, a legend of the game and a staunch critic of the practice, had backed the senior India off-spinner when he asked if the batsman should also be penalized for leaving the crease at the non-striker’s end before a ball is delivered.