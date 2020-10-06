Forex Market: Indian rupee settles lower

In the forex market, the domestic currency the Indian rupee had settled lower against US dollar and UAE dirham.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.17. During the trading the Indian rupee touched an intra-day high of 73.15 and a low of 73.51 against the US dollar. And at last the Indian rupee settled 17 paise lower at 73.46 against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Indian rupee had settled at 73.29. on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02% lower at 93.49. Data revealed that the foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 236.71 crore on Monday.

The UAE dirham is at 20.00 against the Indian rupee.