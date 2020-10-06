Gold smuggling case:- Key conspirators arrested in Dubai

Faisal Fareed and Rabins accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, have been arrested in Dubai. The UAE administration official confirmed the arrest of Faisal Fareed. A ‘Blue Corner’ notice has also been issued against Faisal Fareed, Rabbins Hameed, Siddique Akbar, Ahmadkutty, Ratheesh, and Mohammad Shameer accused via Interpol. The confirmation of the arrest was made in an affidavit opposing the bail pleas of the accused in the gold smuggling case. The NIA also told the court that the masterminds of the gold smuggling were Mohammad Shafi and KT Ramees.

NIA court in Kochi issued an ultimatum to the agency directing it to produce evidence against the accused in the case on Monday. The court warned the NIA that it may grant bail to some of the accused persons if the agency fails to substantiate the charges against them. Hearing the bail petitions filed by the accused, the NIA was directed to not only produce the case diary on Tuesday but also submit the list of people who profited from the gold smuggling operation. NIA registered an FIR against Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. Various sections of the UAPA were slapped against the aforesaid individuals. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewelry purposes but for funding terror activities. In a major breakthrough earlier, Nair agreed to become an approver in the case. Suresh was granted bail by the Economic Offences Court in Kochi in the case filed by the Customs department. She secured bail because of the failure of Customs to file a charge sheet in 60 days. However, she will continue to remain in jail as owing to the NIA case against her.