Health Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Health minister had tested positive for Covid-19. Balbir Singh Sidhu, the health minister in Punjab has tested positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday. He has been under isolation at home. On Tuesday he showed mild symptoms and was later tested positive for Covid-19.

Sidhu had shared a stage with Rahul Gandhi during tractor rally at Sangrur on October 5. Sidhu had also shared the stage with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, PPCC state president Sunil Jhakhar, former chief minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat, Cabinet ministers Vijayinder Singla, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Congress leader Deepinder Singh Hooda in three public rallies.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Chautala, the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and Jannayak Janata Party leader has also tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. This was announced by Dushyant Chautala through his social media handle.

In a video post on Twitter, Chautala has said that he is self-isolating despite not witnessing any symptoms, and has urged all those who came in contact with him in the last week, to get themselves tested for the infectious disease.