Huge job opportunities offered by Amazon ahead of this festive season. Know more

Amazon India announced that it has created more than 1,00,000 seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season in the country. The new seasonal positions will help boost its delivery experience and the company’s fulfilment and delivery capabilities to meet the surge in customer demand this festive season. E-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart usually hire thousands of people in temporary delivery and support roles to handle the high volume of orders during the sale period.

1 lakh new associates will join Amazon’s existing robust network of associates and support them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders safely and efficiently. The company has also generated tens of thousands of indirect opportunities through its partner networks such as its trucking partners, packaging vendors, delivery partners, Amazon Flex partners and housekeeping agencies among many others to support the exponential demand during this period. “We remain committed to creating job opportunities across the country, especially at a time when the pandemic has posed challenges in earning livelihood for many,” APAC, MENA and LATAM Customer Fulfilment Operations, Amazon India.