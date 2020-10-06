Made some changes in diet to combat PCOS; Sonam Kapoor shares video….

Recently, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a video stating that she was suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome. The actress also shared ways to overcome PCOS through a video shared on Instagram titled Story Time with Sonam Kapoor. Now Sonam is talking about the changes she has made in her diet to combat PCOS.

Sonam shared a video of herself eating breakfast, beginning with what she says about the PCOS diet. Sonam shared a video of herself skipping milk and refined sugar and eating coconut yogurt and berries. Sonam has also posted a long note.

Sonam says that she is very thankful to all those who took over her PCOS video. This is what prompted me to talk about the PCOS diet as well. Her diet includes natural, pure and traditional foods. A handful of berries and coconut yoghurt are served for breakfast. Also have a cup of green tea and a bowl of leafy greens. Sonam also says that PCOS sufferers should consult a professional dietitian before deciding on a diet. Sonam also says that PCOS sufferers should be told what to include in their diet.

Sonam said polycystic ovary syndrome has been her headache for years. A lot of women are going through the same experience as me. Symptoms and problems for each person are different and often go unnoticed. After years of perseverance, she adjusted her diet, workout and lifestyle in her own way. But this may not be effective for everyone. It’s good to see a doctor and know what to do. ‘ – Sonam said. The actor said that her problems had lessened with the introduction of exercise and yoga every day and that she should avoid sugar.