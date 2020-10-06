‘Opening Batsman’ Dies In Road Accident After Fatal Injuries !!!

Opening batsman Najeeb Tarakai, who appeared in 12 T20Is and 1 ODI between 2014-2019, from Afghanistan, has succumbed to fatal injuries suffered in a road accident that he met last week.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted that the 29-year-old was “severely injured in a car accident” on Friday, October 2, and had to undergo a surgery in Nangarhar. The Board had intimated that he would be shifted to “Kabul or outside Afghanistan as soon as possible whenever allowed by health officials.”However, on Tuesday, October 6, ACB announced the sad demise of the international cricketer.

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked! May Allah Shower His Mercy on him”: ACB tweeted.

The right-handed batsman last appeared in a competitive cricket fixture in September, participating in the Shpageeza Premier League, representing Mis Ainak Knights. After his international debut in 2014, in a game against Bangladesh in Dhaka, he went on to play 11 more T20Is and play his last international game in September last year. His only ODI appearance came against Ireland in 2017, in Greater Noida, wherein he only managed to score 5 off 18.

His highest T20I score of 90 came against Ireland, on the same 2017 tour of India, wherein he was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance for the hosts. The world has lost another international cricketer and the fraternity is in mourning.