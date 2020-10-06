‘Police far distanced from fair investigation’: Governor slams state police

Governor has came down heavily against the state police and state administration and slammed that the state police has far distanced from fair investigation. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the West Bengal governor has said this. He said this referring to the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla. He accused that the state police is trying to cover up the murder of BJP leader.

“According to delegation it is a targeted political killing as hatched conspiracy and calls for independent expert probe”, Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted after meeting the father of Manish Shukla and a team of BJP leaders.

Also Read: Gulf country announces important decision

“Criminal Jurisprudence Principles thoroughly sacrificed @WBPolice @MamataOfficial An all out effort to cover up and fishing for alibis. The manner of this dastardly act calls for focus on all angles including terror. West Bengal Police far distanced from fair investigation”, the Governor earlier tweeted as a reply to West Bengal police.

Earlier on Monday, the governor had summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP to Raj Bhavan. “Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS Home nor DGP @WBPolice responded. To CM at 10.47 PM. Would like to speak to you urgently ! Only silence that speaks volumes,” the governor tweeted on Monday morning.

Criminal Jurisprudence Principles thoroughly sacrificed @WBPolice @MamataOfficial An all out effort to cover up and fishing for alibis. The manner of this dastardly act calls for focus on all angles including terror. West Bengal Police far distanced from fair investigation. https://t.co/fif0dPrZjP — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) October 5, 2020

BJP leader and a councillor of Titagarh Municipality, Manish Shukla, was shot dead on Sunday by two bike-borne assailants. BJP has accused that ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the murder. But West Bengal police has claimed that Shukla faced several charges of murder and attempted murder. And his death could be related to personal enmity.

“A person was shot dead last evening in Titagarh area of Barrackpore. Police is investigating the crime and looking into all possible reasons including personal enmity because the victim was accused in some cases of murder and attempt of murder. Please do not jump on conclusion without proper investigation. Irresponsible comments on social media tantamount to interference in the investigation. Please refrain from this,” West Bengal police made this claim in a series of tweets.