The ban on apps, including Tik Tok, was a major setback: China has filed a complaint against India and the United States

BEIJING: China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) after India and the United States banned Chinese apps, including Tik Tok.

The Chinese envoy accused the United States of violating WTO rules. The ban on apps by India and the US had dealt a heavy financial blow to China. In the wake of this, China has come to the scene with a complaint.

The organization meeting was held last day. Complained that it was a violation of bilateral trade policies. The United States has banned apps for no apparent reason. The United States must be prepared to give a clear reason. The Chinese envoy also accused the country of blatant violation of the rules put forward by the group.