The cause of the secretariat fire was not a short circuit; says Forensic report..

Thiruvananthapuram: Forensic report states that the secretariat fire was not due to a short circuit. The report was filed in the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial Magistrate’s Court. The report examines 24 items in the room where the fire broke out. There is no evidence that the fire was caused by a short circuit in any of the samples collected for testing.

The fan and switch board in the room where the fire broke out were on fire. But the sanitizer kept in the room did not catch fire. Also inspected the room including the fire extinguisher. The report was submitted after all this. The government has appointed two investigation teams following the controversy over the secretariat fire. They were a police investigation and an expert committee appointed by the Chief Secretary.

The report submitted by the expert committee stated that the cause of the fire was a short circuit. The forensic report completely dismisses this report. The forensic report was prepared as part of a police investigation. However, it does not say how the fire broke out. The report was first submitted to the DGP. The DGP then handed it over to the probe team. The investigation team presented the report in court along with the case diary.