There is no escape if you fall into the mouth of this plant …Goodbye froggy!!!

A poor frog climbs on a plant. A single closing just as the plant closes the door. The frog was trapped inside. There is no escape. Within seconds, the baby frog will be eating the plant. True. The video shows the most famous of the carnivorous plants, Venus Fly Trap. This non-vegetative plant feeds on small creatures like bees and moths, like the frog that preys on the plant.

The Venus Fly Trap is a carnivorous plant in the Dionysa drosseraceae family. The plant is found mostly in North Carolina, USA. They are grown as ornamentals in many parts of the world. They are reminiscent of a cuckoo or a winged butterfly. The leaf is able to return because the center of the leaf is working. The sharp spines on the sides of the leaf add to the beauty. The hairs and glands inside the leaf help to catch and digest the insects.

The main food of this plant is ants, beetles, other flying insects and spiders. When an insect enters the leaf of the plant and constantly disturbs the hair on the leaf, the leaf moves and closes automatically. This may take up to 20 seconds. Then the insect can’t even try to escape. Studies have shown that it takes about ten days for an ingested insect to be digested. Once the insect is completely digested, the leaves open and wait for the next insect.