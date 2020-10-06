UAE extends 50% traffic fine discount scheme

The 50% traffic fine discount scheme has been extended in UAE. As per the scheme, the residents will get 50% discount on traffic fines accumulated in 2019 and before. The scheme includes cancellation of vehicle impoundments, but excludes traffic fines for offences related to dangerous driving like driving a vehicle in a way that poses a grave risk to road users’ safety, driving a heavy truck in a hazardous way, or a noisy vehicle, and escaping from a traffic police.

The Ras Al Khaimah police has announced this. The 50% traffic fine discount scheme has been extended to 10 more days. The scheme started on September 1, was to end on October 1.

Drivers need to make the payment online via the smart apps of the Ministry of Interior to avail of the discount. “They also need to visit the nearest service centre in the country to add the due black traffic points on their driving licences so that they can then make electronic payment”, said Ras Al Khaima police.