Wants a Bride, “Not addicted to social media”….He might probably remain unmarried forever…Read more!!!

An Indian man seeks a bride who is “not addicted to social media”. This matrimonial ad by a 37-year-old lawyer from West Bengal went viral on Twitter.

Nitin Sangwan, an IAS officer, shared the photo of the print ad with a sarcastic comment on Twitter. He wrote: “Prospective brides/grooms, please pay attention. Matchmaking criteria are changing.” In the ad the man mentioned his age, occupation, and place of residence before writing: “With no demand, groom seeks fair, beautiful, tall, a slim bride. The bride must not be addicted to social media.”

Prospective brides/grooms please pay attention. Match making criteria are changing ? pic.twitter.com/AJZ78ARrHZ — Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) October 3, 2020

Soon people started re-sharing this ad with funny responses. Many tweeps said that while matrimonial ads are known to be regressive and sexist, this one took the cake for having the most ridiculous demand in the digital age.