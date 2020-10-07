13 people in a cardboard box; New strategies for human trafficking!!

Laredo: Human trafficking with new strategies. Thirteen people were inside a cardboard box sealed with tape inside a van. The incident took place at the Laredo 1–35 checkpoint in the US. When asked by Border Patrol agents, the van driver replied that there were only 13 boxes and one person to assist the driver. However, all the 13 illegal immigrants were taken into custody without being transferred to hospitals as they were in good health. Police arrested the driver and his assistant. Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Jem Hudak said it was rare for human trafficking to be sealed in a cardboard box like this.

He said that during the COVID19 epidemic in the country, such human trafficking would create a conducive environment for the spread of the disease in society and all precautionary measures have been taken to curb human trafficking.