2 killed as truck container falls on car

In a tragic accident, at least 2 persons were killed as a container which was being carried over a truck was fell on the car in which they were travelling. The shocking accident took place at Lajpat Nagar in South East Delhi in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Ankit Malhotra and Ranjan Kalra.

As per police, the car was near to the truck that contained container. The container which was full with rice bags fell on car and in the impact the car was crushed down, killing the two inside the car.

The deceased were going to airport to take a flight to Kolkata. The truck driver had escaped the scene just after the accident. It took two private hydra cranes, JCB and 2 small cranes to remove the container.