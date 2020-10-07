A new test method has been developed to detect the presence of Coronavirus. Know more

Scientists have developed a new test that can detect the presence of coronavirus within 30 minutes. The new test is consistent with the current PCR test. The technology, called SENSR, was developed by researchers at Pohang University of Science and Technology in South Korea. According to an article published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, the test kit can be developed within a week in the event of an outbreak other than COVID. The PCR test, which currently provides accurate information, requires a complex process to isolate the virus. But according to the new method, half an hour is enough for all this