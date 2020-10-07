Actor Tovino Gets Injured During Shoot ; Hospitalised !!!

Kochi: Actor Tovino Thomas was injured during the shooting of the movie. The accident occurred while filming the fight scene for the movie ‘Kala’. He was admitted to the hospital following internal bleeding. Tovino is currently being treated in the intensive care unit.

The hospital officials said the injuries were not serious and the patient is in good health. In the last few days, the conflict scenes in the movie Kala have been filmed continuously. Indications show that the injury was caused by hitting on the abdomen while shooting the scene. He was admitted to the hospital today with severe abdominal pain.



Kala is the second film to be directed by Rohit after Adventures of Omanakuttan and Iblis. The Film is focusing on Wildlife. Apart from Tovino, the film also stars Lal, Divya, Moore, and Basigar in the lead roles. The film is scripted by Yadu Pushpakaran and Rohit VS. The film is being produced by Tovino and Juvis Productions.