After PUBG, “Among Us” becomes the ‘most popular’ game…..All you need to know…

An online multi-player game has been creating waves on Google Play Store and Apple App store. Called “Among Us”, the online video game has been developed by InnerSloth. As per records, it hit 86.6 million downloads during the June-July-August 2020 period.

“InnerSloth’s Among Us was a breakaway hit, reaching No. 1 among the top-downloaded games of 2020,” says the report. The game can be played online with 4 to 10 players. Here’s all you need to know about this gaming rage that is available both on smartphones and PCs.

*For those wondering if “Among Us” is a new game, no it’s not. The game launched in June 2018. The game received 70% of its total installs in the last two months. The popularity started in summers when a Twitch streamer with a fanbase of 2.8 million viewers started playing it.

*Among Us is free with ads on mobiles. It costs $5 on PC games store Steam and the indie store Itch.io. There are in-app purchases, like players can buy stuff to decorate or customise their in-game characters.

*According to reports; 388,385 people played “Among Us” simultaneously, which is more than Grand Theft Auto 5 on its debut on the gaming platform Steam. The game needs very basic hardware to run. It requires 1GB of RAM and a PC that is powerful enough to run Windows 7.

“Among Us” setting is a spaceship where 10 crew members are trapped. While some are innocent crew members others are imposters. At the start of the game, players are randomly assigned roles of a crew member or an imposter. The crew members job is to find out who is guilty and get rid of the imposters before they can come into majority. These imposters constantly try to kill the crew and disrupt the spaceship without getting caught. Both have their set of tools and techniques to outdo the rival team. “As you attempt to prep your spaceship for departure, beware as one will be an impostor bent on killing everyone! Crewmates can win by completing all tasks or discovering and voting the impostor off the ship. The Impostor can use sabotage to cause chaos, making for easier kills and better alibis,” goes the game’s description both on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Among Us is said to be most popular in the United States with 20.5 million downloads, as per a report in pocketgamer.biz. Brazil follows with 16.6 million downloads.