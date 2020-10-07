“Bamboo Rice”; Tripura launches high-protein and anti-diabetic rice….read more!!!

After launching bamboo cookies and bamboo bottles, Tripura has now launched ‘bamboo rice’, an exotic variety of rice derived from flower in bamboo trees. The special rice is claimed to have high protein, anti-joint pain and anti-diabetic benefits.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the bamboo flower-rice will be a “economically profitable product and people can become self-reliant with it”. “We are trying to create different income generation avenues using bamboo since Tripura has an abundant variety of bamboo. We have made bamboo biscuits, bamboo bottles in the past. This rice is made by milling bamboo flowers. It is very helpful against diabetes cholesterol and fat”, Deb said.

Glad to announce that Tripura successfully produced 'Bamboo rice'. Launched 'Tripura Bamboo Rice' last evening.

Bamboo rice has more protein than normal rice and wheat. It helps to reduce joint pain, back pain and other pain. It also contains anti diabetic elements. pic.twitter.com/ZZs2NA9DYY — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) October 6, 2020

Bamboo rice or mulayari grows only once in several years, in case a dying bamboo shoot flowers and leaves its seed in it. Muli bamboo, which is commonly grown in Tripura, is particularly favorable for this sweet, wheaty, nutritious bamboo rice.