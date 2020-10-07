Bollywood actor ‘Harshvardhan Rane’s’ COVID-19 results out…

Actor Harshvardhan Rane was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor on Twitter shared his health update.

Harshvardhan said that after experiencing stomach ache and fever, he took a test for COVID-19 to rule out infection and he tested positive. The actor added that he is in isolation for ten days.

A note shared by Harshvardhan Rane read:

Tested Corona Positive pic.twitter.com/nlXa7IAc3w — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) October 5, 2020

Rane added, “PS-please don’t worry and please please don’t send me ‘Whatsapp university’ remedies. Just send your love to the TAISH team.”

Harshvardhan Rane’s next project is Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Harshvardhan Rane is known for his performances in south films such as ‘Naa Ishtam’, ‘Prema Ishq Kaadhal’, ‘Anaamika’, ‘Avunu 2’ and ‘Kavacham’. He debuted in Bollywood with 2016 film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ and in 2018, featured in J P Dutta’s ‘Paltan’.