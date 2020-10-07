“Breaking News” ; Kerala Power Minister MM Mani Hospitalised ; Confirms With Covid -19 !!!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Power Minister M M Mani has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. He is the fourth minister in the state to have tested positive. Ministers Thomas Isaac, V S Sunil Kumar, and E P Jayarajan were diagnosed with the virus.

Minister VS Sunil Kumar was discharged from the hospital yesterday. He was discharged from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. VS Sunilkumar also sought treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Minister Mani had earlier suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and was discharged from the hospital on June 17. Minister MM Mani needs extreme care and attention as there are other health issues as well. Personal staff will go for self-isolation as it is on the primary contact list.