Commodity Market: Gold prices falls sharply

In the commodity market the price of gold has slipped down. As per market experts, the decline in the price of yellow metal in global markets has reflected in the Indian market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures were down 0.9% to Rs. 50,088 per 10 gram while silver futures fell 1.5% to Rs. 59,658. In the previous session, gold prices had declined 0.32% per 10 gram while silver had slipped Rs.1,450 or 2.3% per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.37200, down by Rs.280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4650 down by 35 rupees.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was flat at $1,877.15 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $23.25 per ounce, platinum was up 1% at $856.51, while palladium dipped 0.1% to $2,339.81.