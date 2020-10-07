COVID updates:- For the first time Coronavirus cases crosses 10,000 in Kerala

COVID-19 has been confirmed for 10,606 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 1576, Malappuram 1350, Ernakulam 1201, Thiruvananthapuram 1182, Thrissur 948, Kollam 852, Alappuzha 672, Palakkad 650, Kannur 602, Kottayam 490, Kasaragod 432, Pathanamthitta 393, Wayanad 138 and Idukki 120. Of those diagnosed today, 55 came from foreign countries and 164 from other states. 9542 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 741 is not yet declared. Kozhikode 1488, Malappuram 1224, Ernakulam 1013, Thiruvananthapuram 1155, Thrissur 931, Kollam 847, Alappuzha 667, Palakkad 372, Kannur 475, Kottayam 489, Kasaragod 407, Pathanamthitta 271, Wayanad 131 and Idukki 72 were affected by the disease.

Today, 22 deaths have been confirmed as being caused by COVID-19. Mohanakumar (60) from Peringamala, Thiruvananthapuram, Safia Beevi (74) from Valiyathura, Xavier (90) from Valiyathura, Sankaran (74) from Kodunganur, Murugappan Achari (74) from Mullakkal, Leela (59) from Vazhayila, and Jainamma (66) from Poojappura. ), Fathima (65) from Poojappura, Manikuttan (47) from Ottasekharamangalam, Jayan (43) from Pioneerkonam, Jagadamma (74) from Thonnakal, and Dasan Nadar (90) from Thiruvananthapuram, Kamaluddin (70) from Pudukurichi, Ahmed Basheer (71) from Poovachal, Kannan (88) from Karikode, Kollam, Basheer Kutty (67) from Ochira, Alappuzha, Jhansi Joseph (54) from Kattappana, Idukki, Fathima (56) from Korappuzha, Malappuram, Abu (76) from Nilambur, Hamsa (77) from Nilambur, Pathumma (75) from Mambath and Hamsa (80) from Othalloor. This brings the total death toll to 906. Further deaths will be confirmed after NIV testing in Alappuzha.