Forex Market: Indian rupee settles higher

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had settled higher against the US dollar. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and sustained foreign fund inflows has supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.53 against the US dollar . During the trading session, the Indian rupee touched an intra-day high of 73.29 and a low of 73.55 against the US dollar.

Also Read: Dubai Duty free raffle announces winner of 1 million US dollar

The Indian rupee gained ground during the day and finally settled at 73.33, registering a rise of 13 paise against US dollar over its last close of 73.46 . Indian rupee has settled at 73.46 against US dollar on Tuesday. UAE dirham is at 19.96 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.15% to 93.82.