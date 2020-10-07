“If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes”, claims Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former AICC president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has claimed that if Congress was in power then China will be thrown out from Indian territories with in 15 minutes. The Congress leader also said that Prime Minister is coward who continuously says that no one has taken our land. Rahul Gandhi said this while addressing a public gathering , as part of his ”Kheti Bachao Yatra”.

“The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country. India is the only country where another country came in and took away 1200 square km. And PM calls himself a ”deshbhakt” and the whole country knows that China’s forces are inside our territory, what kind of patriot he is? If we were in power we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I guarantee you when our government was there, China did not have enough power to put even one step in our country. There is only one nation in the entire world whose land has been usurped and that is India and they call themselves patriots,” he added.