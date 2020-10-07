‘It’s all about willpower’, Know how this obese woman listed in high risk category beats COVID-19

Mumbai: People who have existing health conditions such as diabetes and asthma have been put in the high-risk category for complications due to COVID-19. Obesity has also been found as a major risk factor for COVID-19 severe symptoms and complications, by various studies. However, the battle is not lost if someone with one or even more of the above conditions develops COVID-19, and this has been proven by a 62-year-old woman from India.

A 62-year-old obese woman, from Mumbai, has recovered from COVID-19. The woman not only weighed 172 kg, but also had conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and cancer. Doctors believe that this miracle could happen due to timely treatment given to the patient. The patient, named Mehnaz Lokhandwala, was admitted to Bombay Hospital, where she and the doctors believe she was reborn. When the patient was brought to the hospital her oxygen levels were only at 83-84. It was risky and problematic for doctors to put her on a ventilator given her health conditions. She was, therefore, put on oxygen support for four days. Even as doctors treated her for COVID-19, her condition only seemed to get worse. She was then put on a BiPap machine. Lokhandwala was on 15-liter oxygen support, per day, in the hospital for almost one month. When her symptoms reduced, she was discharged from the hospital and is now at home, on only 1-liter oxygen support. The patient said that she made a mistake by not going to the hospital earlier, and recommends that people should not run away from testing, visiting the hospital, if needed.