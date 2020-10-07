Kerala High Court Extends ‘Aid For Woman’ Stuck In Israel Amid The Pandemic !!!

Kochi: Kerala high court directed the government to grant time to a woman, who stuck in Israel due to Covid-19, to enter for her new job. The government can hire an interim worker until then, the court said. Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order regarding a petition filed by Juby KV of Mulayam in Thrissur.

On August 10 this year, the petitioner was designated as a worker at an Anganwadi in Nadathara panchayat under the women and child development department. The pleader was directed to produce her documents of credentials and to join duty. However, she was stuck in Israel as no flights are being conducted under Vande Bharat Mission from there.

She was working as a maid in Israel and had lost her job during the pandemic. Her lawyer submitted that the petitioner is desperately attempting to find her way back to India and join the job as it is her only livelihood now and she is struggling. Senior government pleader informed the court that the government is generous to give her some more time but the case should not evolve a precedent. The court said the petitioner’s case cannot be mentioned as a precedent as it is singular. The court then ordered the government to grant 30 more days to the petitioner to join duty.